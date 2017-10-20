Stanley (mouth) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Stanley missed Wednesday's practice due to an unspecified issue with his mouth. However, he participated without limitations Thursday and Friday, so it would be a surprise if he isn't able to play Sunday in Minnesota. As one of the best starting tackles in the league, Stanley's potential absence could spell trouble against a fearsome Vikings pass rush.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories