Stanley (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
Stanley has missed each of Baltimore's last two games with an ankle injury but was able to turn in both a limited and full practice this week. He'll return to start at left tackle and will provide a big boost to the Ravens' offensive line.
