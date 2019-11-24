Play

Stanley has an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Stanley was still able to put in a full practice Friday, so he seems likely to be available Week 12. The 25-year-old is on track to cover QB Lamar Jackson's blind side, per usual.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories