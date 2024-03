Stanley agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday that will be more incentive-based, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stanley was due $15 million for the 2024 campaign, but according to Fowler, his base salary will now be lower, while the potential incentives earned can surpass that number. His cap hit was set to be $26.2 million, but it's still not clear how much cap savings the Ravens will be getting with the reworked deal.