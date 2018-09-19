Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Returns to practice with brace
Stanley practiced with a brace on his arm Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The undisclosed injury which Stanley sustained against the Bengals last Thursday seems related to his arm. While the severity of Stanley's injury remain undisclosed, the starting left tackle seems on track to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday.
