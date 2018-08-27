Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Returns to practice
Stanley (knee) returned to practice Monday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Stanley suffered an initially worrying knee injury in the team's preseason game against the Colts, which proved to be only a minor knee sprain. Oft-injured quarterback Joe Flacco can breathe a sigh of relief with his starting left tackle back in the lineup, especially given the questionable depth behind Stanley.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.