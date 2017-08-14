Play

Stanley sat out his second straight practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

There hasn't been any concrete news regarding the nature or extent of Stanley's injury, but his absence in back-to-back practices puts his status in question for the Ravens' second preseason contest Thursday against the Redskins.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories