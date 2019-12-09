Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Suffers injury
Stanley (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report.
It's likely that Stanley suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Bills, and that he resides in the league's mandated concussion protocol. He'll need to gain clearance from independent doctors to return to the field, so his practice availability throughout the week will be a good indication of his chances to suit up for Week 15.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.