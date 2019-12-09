Play

Stanley (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report.

It's likely that Stanley suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Bills, and that he resides in the league's mandated concussion protocol. He'll need to gain clearance from independent doctors to return to the field, so his practice availability throughout the week will be a good indication of his chances to suit up for Week 15.

