Stanley injured his right knee during Monday's preseason game against the Colts, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old was handled with caution by the Ravens for the remainder of the preseason. Stanley is locked in as the team's starting left tackle, with shaky depth behind him.

