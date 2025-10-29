Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Tending to ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanley (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.
Stanley played versus the Bears in Week 8 despite being limited during practice with an ankle injury leading up to that contest, so it's possible he's just being held out of some drills for maintenance reasons. Even so, he'll probably have to practice in full Wednesday to avoid carrying an injury designation into gameday at Miami in Week 9.
