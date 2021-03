Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Stanley has undergone two ankle surgeries and is expected to be ready for the season opener, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

While Harbaugh expressed optimism that Stanley would be ready for Week 1, he added that Orlando Brown is available to play left tackle if Stanley is unavailable. With that in mind, the Ravens have no reason to rush Stanley -- an All-Pro left tackle -- back into the lineup.