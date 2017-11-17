Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Unlikely to play Week 11
Stanley is dealing with a concussion and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Stanley missed 11 offensive snaps in the Ravens Week 9 loss to the Titans, and was apparently unable to clear the concussion protocol during the team's bye week. James Hurst should slide from left guard to tackle, with Luke Bowanko likely filling in at guard since Stanley is unlikely to play.
