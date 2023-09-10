Stanley will undergo an MRI after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Stanley suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. More about his potential status for Week 2 won't be known until the test results are in. However, his absence would certainly be a blow to the team's offensive line, especially with Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) also headed for an MRI.