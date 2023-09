Stanley (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Bengals.

The Ravens suffered a number of big-time injuries in their Week 1 win over the Texans, losing Stanley and C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) along with J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon and FS Marcus Williams to a torn pec. Patrick Mekari will fill in at left tackle with Stanley out.