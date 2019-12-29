Play

Stanley (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so Stanley will get a chance to rest Week 17. James Hurst will likely draw the start at left tackle in his stead.

