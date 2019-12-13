Play

Stanley (concussion) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets.

Stanley suffered a head injury during Sunday's win over the Bills, and he couldn't manage to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Thursday due to the quick turnaround. James Hurst will likely slot into the starting lineup as long as Stanley is unable to play.

