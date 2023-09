Smith registered 12 tackles (four solo), half a sack, a pass deflection and a QB hit in Sunday's 22-19 OT loss to the Colts.

Smith cracked double-digit tackles for the second time this season, tying Patrick Queen in total tackles on the day. He's played in 100 percent of defensive snaps so far this season and will be relied on to help stop Deshaun Watson and the Browns in Week 4.