Smith finished Thursday's Week 11 34-20 win over the Bengals with 10 tackles (four solo).

Smith wasn't able to get even halfway to the whopping 21 stops he registered Week 10 against Cleveland, but he put up another impressive total nonetheless. The linebacker has posted double-digit tackles in seven of his 11 games so far this season, and his 118 total stops currently rank first in the league (though Smith has the advantage of being one game ahead of his pursuers due to the Thursday night game). If he sustains his current pace, Smith should be able to surpass the career-best mark of 163 tackles he established in 2021 with the Bears.