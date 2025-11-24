Ravens' Roquan Smith: Double-digit tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.
Smith led Baltimore's defense in total tackles and has now logged double-digit stops in three of the team's last five contests. The Georgia product has appeared in nine games this season, recording 79 total tackles and three passes defensed. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option in the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals on Thursday.
