Ravens' Roquan Smith: Dozen tackles in TNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) in the Ravens' win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.
Smith also recorded one pass breakup, his first of the season. The veteran linebacker missed a pair of contests with a hamstring injury but returned to the lineup in Week 8. In two games since, Smith has racked up 24 tackles (16 solo) and the one pass breakup. He's up to 58 tackles (40 solo) across six contests this season.
More News
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Double-digit stops in Week 8•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Optimistic to return Week 8•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Expected back after bye•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Misses Wednesday's practice•