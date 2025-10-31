Smith recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) in the Ravens' win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Smith also recorded one pass breakup, his first of the season. The veteran linebacker missed a pair of contests with a hamstring injury but returned to the lineup in Week 8. In two games since, Smith has racked up 24 tackles (16 solo) and the one pass breakup. He's up to 58 tackles (40 solo) across six contests this season.