Smith recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.
Smith registered his highest tackle total since joining the Ravens in Week 9, tying Marcus Peters with a team-high nine takedowns Sunday. Since joining Baltimore, the linebacker has seen a solid drop in tackle production, averaging only 6.7 per game in comparison to the 10.4 per contest he produced over the first eight games of the year with Chicago. Smith will look to build off of his production from this week when the Ravens take on the Broncos in Week 13.