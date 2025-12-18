Smith (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith jumped to a full participant Thursday after failing to practice in Wednesday's session. The jump to full participation and subsequent cleansing of any injury designation means the linebacker should be good to go for Sunday night's game against the Patriots. Smith is coming off a 14-tackle shutout over the Bengals last Sunday, and the defensive energy generated will need to continue as the Ravens face one of the AFC's current top seeds in primetime.