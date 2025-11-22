Ravens' Roquan Smith: Good to go for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Smith has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps since return from his hamstring injury in Week 8 and has produced 68 tackles (45 solo), three pass breakups and one fumble recovery across eight contests this season.
