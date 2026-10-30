Smith (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Smith -- who has been working through a knee injury -- saw his practice participation increase over the course of Week 8, and his full session Friday was enough for him to fade an injury tag ahead of Sunday's road tilt. The 2018 first-rounder has registered 55 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through the first seven games of the regular season.