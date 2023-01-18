Smith finished the season with 169 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions.
Smith saw no dropoff despite changing teams midseason and, in fact, helped bolster the Baltimore defense down the stretch to help it to a playoff berth. He has inked the most lucrative contract for an off-ball linebacker in NFL history since the end of the regular season and will be a fixture in the Baltimore defense for years to come. He has no fewer than 121 total tackles in any full season in his five-year career and projects as a priority asset in IDP leagues in 2023.