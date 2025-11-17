Smith recorded four total tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Smith played 100 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps for the fourth consecutive game and finished tied for the fourth-most tackles on the team in Sunday's divisional win. The veteran linebacker from Georgia has appeared in eight games this season, recording 68 total tackles and three passes defensed. He's expected to remain a valuable IDP option in the Week 12 matchup against the Jets.