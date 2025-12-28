Smith posted three tackles (one solo) during the Ravens' 41-24 win over the Packers on Saturday.

Smith played 41 of 47 defensive snaps during Saturday's win but had just three stops to show for it. It was his lowest tackling output since Week 4 against the Chiefs (two tackles) and snapped his five-game double-digit tackling streak. The veteran linebacker has 127 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which is 14th most in the NFL.