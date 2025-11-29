Ravens' Roquan Smith: Leading tackler in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded 11 tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 32-14 loss versus the Bengals.
Smith tallied double-digit tackles for the fourth time in his last six games, and he's now on the precipice of his seventh 100-tackle season as a pro. He's a good IDP option in most formats going into a Week 14 tilt versus the Steelers.
