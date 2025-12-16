Smith tallied 14 tackles (eight solo) against the Bengals in a 24-0 shutout victory Sunday.

Smith was easily Baltimore's leading tackler in the impressive defense-led victory. His 14 stops were the second-most he's recorded the season and represented the fourth straight week he's totaled double-digit tackles. Smith missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue, but he's still posted 114 tackles to reach the triple-digit mark for the eighth straight season to begin his career.