Ravens' Roquan Smith: Leads dominant defensive effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith tallied 14 tackles (eight solo) against the Bengals in a 24-0 shutout victory Sunday.
Smith was easily Baltimore's leading tackler in the impressive defense-led victory. His 14 stops were the second-most he's recorded the season and represented the fourth straight week he's totaled double-digit tackles. Smith missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue, but he's still posted 114 tackles to reach the triple-digit mark for the eighth straight season to begin his career.
More News
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Logs double-digit stops again•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Dealing with hamstring issue•