Smith recorded eight tackles (two solo) during the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

For a second consecutive week, Smith played every single defensive snap, and he finished second on the Ravens in tackles behind Kyle Hamilton (13). Smith is up to 19 total tackles through two regular-season games and is well on pace to reach the 100-tackle threshold for a fourth consecutive season and the eighth time in his 10-year NFL career. The Ravens' defense will have its hands full in a Week 3 tilt against the Cowboys in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.