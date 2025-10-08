Ravens' Roquan Smith: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Smith missed Baltimore's Week 5 loss to the Texans after sustaining a Grade 2 hamstring strain the game prior. The Georgia product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams. If Smith is sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, Trenton Simpson is likely to have an expanded role on the Ravens' defense.
