Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith missed Baltimore's Week 5 loss to the Texans after sustaining a Grade 2 hamstring strain the game prior. The Georgia product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams. If Smith is sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, Trenton Simpson is likely to have an expanded role on the Ravens' defense.