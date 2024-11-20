Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 2018 first-round pick from Georgia tallied 13 total tackles across 52 defensive snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. If Smith is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Baltimore's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Done Sunday due to hamstring issue•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Decent showing in loss•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Makes 18 tackles•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Productive versus Commanders•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Sets season-high tackle total•
-
Ravens' Roquan Smith: Appears past ankle injury•