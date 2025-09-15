Smith recorded 15 total tackles (eight solo), including three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Browns.

The 28-year-old was dominant in Baltimore's divisional win Sunday, becoming the first NFL player since at least 2008 to record at least 15 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one defensive touchdown in the same game, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Smith excelled against the run, registering six stops on rushing plays, with five of those coming within three yards of the line of scrimmage. The All-Pro linebacker currently ranks second in the NFL with 25 total tackles through two games. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Lions.