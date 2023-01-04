Smith recorded nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers.
Smith tied Marcus Williams with nine stops, which was good for second on the team behind Chuck Clark. Across eight appearances with Baltimore, Smith has totaled 70 tackles, three pass defenses, two sacks and one interception.
