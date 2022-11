Smith finished Sunday's Week 11 win over the Panthers with seven tackles (six solo), including one sack.

Smith finished second on the team in tackles behind Patrick Queen, and he was credited with his first sack since joining Baltimore when he knocked Baker Mayfield out of bounds for a loss late in the fourth quarter. In 10 games between the Bears and Ravens, Smith has tallied 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions, making him a standout IDP play on a weekly basis.