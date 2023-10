Smith didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The severity of Smith's injury isn't known, but if he can get back on the practice field Thursday and/or Friday, he would still have a good chance at suiting up Sunday against the Cardinals. In his first full season in Baltimore, Smith has gotten off to a strong start with 71 tackles, five pass breakups and 1.5 sacks through seven weeks.