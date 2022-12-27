Smith tallied 15 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, in Saturday's 17-9 win over Atlanta.
Smith led all players in tackles in the contest and fell one short of his season-high mark, which he established as a member of the Bears in Week 3 against Houston. His most impactful tackle against the Falcons came on a fourth-quarter third-and one play, as he stopped Cordarrelle Patterson for a three-yard loss to force Atlanta to try a field goal. Smith now has eight double-digit tackle efforts this season, including three in his past four games.