Ravens' Roquan Smith: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith sat out practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue that may be an aggravation of the injury that caused him to miss Weeks 5 and 6. While the severity of the current issue isn't clear, the fact Smith was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday is a positive indication that he's not dealing with anything serious. If Smith can practice in full Friday, he'll likely avoid having an injury designation heading into the weekend.
