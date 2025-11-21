Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith sat out practice Wednesday due to a hamstring issue that may be an aggravation of the injury that caused him to miss Weeks 5 and 6. While the severity of the current issue isn't clear, the fact Smith was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday is a positive indication that he's not dealing with anything serious. If Smith can practice in full Friday, he'll likely avoid having an injury designation heading into the weekend.