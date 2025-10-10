default-cbs-image
Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Smith will miss a second consecutive game due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he suffered during Baltimore's Week 4 loss to Kansas City. The Ravens are on a bye Week 7, so Smith will have extra time to rest and be cleared to play Week 8 against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26.

