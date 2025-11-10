Smith recorded six total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-19 win over Minnesota.

Smith finished second on the team in takedowns behind cornerback Nate Wiggins (7) in the victory. The six stops were the linebacker's lowest total since an injury-shortened Week 4 performance against the Chiefs in which he registered two solo tackles. Smith has now compiled 64 total tackles (43 solo), two passes defensed, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown over seven games this year.