Smith registered seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 56-19 win over the Dolphins.

Smith picked off Tua Tagovailoa on a pass intended for Cedrick Wilson late in the second quarter, an interception that led to a 35-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely four plays later. Smith also tipped a pass in the third quarter that was snagged by free safety Geno Stone. Smith is fifth in the NFL with 158 total tackles and is 11 away from matching the career high he set in 2022.