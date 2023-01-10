Smith agreed in principle Tuesday with the Ravens on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Rapoport, Smith is fully guaranteed $45 million in the deal and becomes the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history. After being acquired from the Bears on Oct. 31, Smith proved to be a seamless fit for Baltimore, racking up 86 tackles, two sacks and one interception over his first nine games with the team. With a new contract on the way, Smith won't be in line to receive the Ravens' franchise tag this offseason, leaving quarterback Lamar Jackson as the primary candidate to get tagged if he's unable to work out an extension with Baltimore.