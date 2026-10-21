Smith logged five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Smith was credited with his second sack of the season when he took down Deshaun Watson late in the first quarter, which led to the Browns punting the ball away two plays later. Smith's sack total is already his most in a season since the 2022 campaign (4.5 across 17 regular-season games), when he suited up for both the Bears and Ravens. His 47 combined tackles leads the Ravens and is tied with Dane Belton and Jihaad Campbell for 17th-most in the NFL.