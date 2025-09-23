Ravens' Roquan Smith: Tallies seven stops Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith posted seven tackles (six solo) in a Week 3 loss to the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Smith didn't reach double-digit stops for the first time this season, but he still notched a decent total for fantasy purposes in IDP leagues. The veteran linebacker has 32 stops through three weeks, tied for third-most in the NFL.
