Chicago traded Smith to Baltimore on Monday in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes just days after Chicago traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles, giving the Bears a trio of extra picks in the 2023 Draft. Smith has been his usual dominant self this season, totaling 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions through eight appearances, and figures to be a dynamic force next to Patrick Queen in the middle of Baltimore's defense. In his absence, Jack Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, is expected to step up as the Bears' starting middle linebacker moving forward.