Ravens' Roquan Smith: Won't return vs. Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Smith suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and he will not return for the second half. Jay Higgins and Trenton Simpson will pick up the slack at inside linebacker the rest of the way due to Smith's injury.
