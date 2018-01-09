Mallett appeared in just two games in 2017, completing nine of 16 passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

The two times Mallett was called upon were in extraordinary circumstances: the first came when Baltimore was trailing by a significant margin in a loss to the Jaguars and the second occurred when starter Joe Flacco was knocked out of Baltimore's win over Miami. He looked competent against the Jaguars, but the garbage time wrinkle makes it tough to extrapolate much from that performance. His role after taking over for Flacco against the Dolphins was primarily to hand the ball off with the Ravens in run-out-the-clock mode. Looking ahead, Mallett is set to hit free agency this offseason and it's unclear whether Baltimore is interested in bringing him back or going in another direction at the backup quarterback spot. It's worth noting that the Ravens could get out of their deal with Flacco after the 2019 season, which opens the possibility of the team spending a draft pick on a developmental signal caller for the future instead of bringing back a pricier veteran such as Mallett. In any case, Mallett's outlook for 2018 will be inking a deal as a backup.