Watkins finished with two catches for 79 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Making his three appearance for the Ravens since being claimed off waivers from the Packers, Watkins made a couple of splash plays and finished the regular-season finale as the team's second-leading receiver behind tight end Isaiah Likely (eight catches for 103 yards). Watkins played 37 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense (49 percent) and appears poised to retain a top-three role in the wideout corps in this Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round.