Watkins (hamstring) wasn't present for Wednesday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Watkins was forced out of Monday's game against the Colts, so his status is worth monitoring as this Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. If he ends up missing the contest or being limited, Rashod Bateman (groin) -- who is reportedly nearing a return to action and is a candidate to be activated in advance of Week 6 action -- could immediately move into a key role in his potential season debut.