Watkins is set to sign a one-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watkins hasn't quite lived up to the billing since his early days in Buffalo and has amassed a total of just eight regular-season touchdowns over the last three seasons despite operating in a high-powered Chiefs offense during that span. He will look for redemption in Baltimore, but he joins a much more run-heavy offense than the one he left in Kansas City. He should secure a spot opposite Marquise Brown heading into 2021. Health is the primary concern for Watkins; he's missed a combined 14 games over the last three seasons.
